July 27, 2018

Diamond recovered

Source: AP | July 27, 2018

Dubai police say they’ve recovered a rare US$20 million blue diamond that was stolen from a city company’s vault and smuggled to Sri Lanka inside a pair of sneakers in a shoebox.

Police said yesterday a guard with the money transfer company secreted the diamond out of the vault on May 25 and passed it off to a relative who smuggled it out of the United Arab Emirates. It was not immediately clear how the diamond was recovered from Sri Lanka.

