Dinosaur ‘bigfoot’

July 25, 2018
About 150 million years ago, a giant, long-necked dinosaur stomped on the ground in the US state of Wyoming and left behind what researchers said yesterday is the largest dinosaur foot ever discovered.
The foot bones extend about 1 meter wide and are believed to belong to a brachiosaur. The brachiosaur, whose thigh bone alone measured nearly 2.07 meters, is not the largest dinosaur known to man — since other excavations have turned up fossils from animals that were likely larger — but it is the biggest foot in evidence.
