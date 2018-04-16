Drive for People’s Vote on Brexit issue

Home » World

A NEW cross-party campaign for a referendum on Britain’s EU departure deal launched yesterday, insisting the British public — and not just politicians — should be given a say.

Calling itself the People’s Vote campaign, the push wants a referendum so that the public can decide whether they think the final Brexit agreement will leave Britain better or worse off.

The campaign launched in London with speakers from the governing Conservative Party, as well as the opposition Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green parties, and “Star Trek” actor Patrick Stewart.

It is run by Open Britain, which grew out of the official Remain campaign of the 2016 referendum. It includes seven other anti-Brexit groups who operate out of the same London office, plus Wales for Europe.

“Whether you think the government will negotiate a good deal or bad deal, Brexit is definitely a big deal,” said Open Britain Executive Director James McGrory.

“Brexit is not inevitable. What the government comes back with, not what was promised in the referendum, will be the real deal. It should not be a done deal.

“Brexit will affect everybody in the country, which is why it should not be left to 650 politicians to decide our future but 65 million people.”

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran was expected to tell the launch rally: “It may seem like the odds are stacked against us as a movement, but fighting for what you believe in is never easy.

“We are short on time, but we have people power on our side. Together, we are on the verge of something extraordinary.”