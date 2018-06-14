The story appears on
Page A9
June 14, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Drought disaster ends
South Africa said yesterday the national state of disaster it declared in March over a drought that ravaged parts of the country had lapsed after significant rainfall. The three-year drought hit Cape Town particularly hard.
The government said its assessments showed the severe phase of the drought that affected agricultural production in a number of provinces was at an end. Local governance minister Zweli Mkhize “confirmed that a national state of disaster that was declared on 13 March 2018 has lapsed,” a government statement said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.