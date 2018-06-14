Drought disaster ends

Home » World

South Africa said yesterday the national state of disaster it declared in March over a drought that ravaged parts of the country had lapsed after significant rainfall. The three-year drought hit Cape Town particularly hard.

The government said its assessments showed the severe phase of the drought that affected agricultural production in a number of provinces was at an end. Local governance minister Zweli Mkhize “confirmed that a national state of disaster that was declared on 13 March 2018 has lapsed,” a government statement said.