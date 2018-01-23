The story appears on
January 23, 2018
EU backs Abbas
The European Union yesterday assured President Mahmoud Abbas it supported his ambition to have East Jerusalem as capital of a Palestinian state, in the bloc’s latest rejection of US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
At a meeting in Brussels with EU foreign ministers, Abbas repeated his call for East Jerusalem as capital as he urged EU governments to recognise a state of Palestine immediately, adding that this would not disrupt talks with Israel on a peace settlement for the region.
EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini called on those involved in the process to speak and act “wisely,” with a sense of responsibility.
“I want to reassure President Abbas of the firm commitment of the European Union to the two-state solution with Jerusalem as the shared capital of the two states,” Mogherini said.
Before Abbas’ arrival, she was more outspoken, saying: “Clearly there is a problem with Jerusalem. That is a very diplomatic euphemism,” in reference to Trump’s position.
(Reuters)
