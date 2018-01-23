Advanced Search

January 23, 2018

EU backs Abbas

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 January 23, 2018 | Print Edition

The European Union yesterday assured President Mahmoud Abbas it supported his ambition to have East Jerusalem as capital of a Palestinian state, in the bloc’s latest rejection of US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

At a meeting in Brussels with EU foreign ministers, Abbas repeated his call for East Jerusalem as capital as he urged EU governments to recognise a state of Palestine immediately, adding that this would not disrupt talks with Israel on a peace settlement for the region.

EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini called on those involved in the process to speak and act “wisely,” with a sense of responsibility.

“I want to reassure President Abbas of the firm commitment of the European Union to the two-state solution with Jerusalem as the shared capital of the two states,” Mogherini said.

Before Abbas’ arrival, she was more outspoken, saying: “Clearly there is a problem with Jerusalem. That is a very diplomatic euphemism,” in reference to Trump’s position.

(Reuters)

