EU sets 2020 transition cutoff date

THE European Union wants a transition period after Brexit to end no later than the last day of 2020, according to the European Commission’s negotiating directives agreed yesterday.

That date, coinciding with the end of the EU’s seven-year budget period and 21 months after Britain departs the EU, had long been expected as the target end point of the transition. But this was the first official confirmation that it is the goal of the Union’s negotiators.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had sought a transition lasting around two years. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, speaking at a news conference after the EU executive had agreed the terms, said the 2020 deadline was logical and would avoid complications in the next 2021-2027 EU budget period.

The four pages of new directives for Barnier were in line with guidelines issued by EU leaders at a summit on Friday and will form the basis of talks on the transition that he hopes to start next month. He has said in the past he hopes a free trade pact could be ready to take effect in January 2021.

The directives spell out that Britain will effectively remain in EU institutions, bound by all their rules including new ones, while not having a say in their making.

The EU will also offer Britain a non-voting place at some meetings where decisions may affect specific issues and will set up special arrangements for a UK role in setting annual EU fishing quotas.

The directives also spell out more clearly that EU treaties with other countries and international organizations will no longer apply to Britain during the transition period.

However, the document adds: “Where it is in the interest of the Union, the Union may consider whether and how arrangements can be agreed that would maintain the effects of the agreements as regards the United Kingdom during the transition period.”

This has been important to Britain since it could mean that it no longer benefits automatically from free trade agreements which the EU has with, say, Canada or South Korea, while it would still have to apply EU trade policy — for example collecting EU customs duty at UK ports.

Barnier said he understood that Britain was working with other countries to try to retain the advantages of some of the nearly 750 international agreements to which London is currently party as an EU member.

Among elements spelled out more in the directives than in the leaders’ guidelines last week was a repetition of a previously agreed EU position that everything applying to Brexit for Britain would also apply to other British territories.

In London, May said yesterday that she would permit a short delay to Britain’s departure from the EU in exceptional circumstances, bowing to criticism from her own party over the government’s plan to fix the exit date in law. The decision is a compromise with Conservative lawmakers who last week rebelled in parliament and inflicted an embarrassing defeat on May during a debate on the legislation.

May had been headed for a second defeat later yesterday after several members of her party said they would vote against writing the date of Britain’s EU exit, March 29, 2019, into law.

Rebels had signaled they would be prepared to back down if a proviso was added to the bill allowing that date to be changed if necessary.

Speaking ahead of an eight-hour debate on the legislation, May told parliament she would accept the compromise.

“We have accepted the amendment ... but I can assure ... (members of parliament) that we would only use this power in exceptional circumstances, for the shortest possible time,” May said.

May is facing a tight timetable to deliver Brexit.