EU-UN meet looks to provide Syria aid

The European Union and the United Nations are set to co-chair a two-day international conference starting from today in Brussels, aiming to pump financial aid for Syrians and garner political support for UN-led intra-Syrian talks.

The conference, the second of its kind since 2017, will bring together participants from more than 85 countries and organizations, as well as those from more than 200 non-governmental organizations, according to the Council of the EU.

The first day’s meeting will focus on talks with NGOs from Syria and the region, which are expected to provide “concrete operational recommendations” to the ministerial meeting on the second day.

In the aftermath of the United States-led airstrikes on alleged chemical weapons-related facilities in Syria earlier this month, the conference has garnered more attention than the previous one on April 4-5, 2017, during which international donors pledged 5.6 billion euros (US$6.8 billion) in aid for 2017 and 3.47 billion euros for 2018-2020.

The EU and its member states are the top donors in Syria and the region, having mobilized more than 10.6 billion euros in humanitarian aid and stabilization assistance since 2011, Council data showed.

Despite lending its weight to the targeted airstrikes earlier this month, the Council underlined that “there can be no military solution to the conflict and strongly supports the work of the UN Special Envoy and the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.”

The UN-backed intra-Syrian negotiations have been suspended since the ninth round, which was held in Vienna on January 25-26, ended with a truce between the warring sides in the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus.

The eighth round of talks concluded in Geneva on December 14, 2017, with little progress.