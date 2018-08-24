Ebola death toll in DRC reaches 61

Home » World

Sixty-one people have died in the latest outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the authorities said, adding that four novel drugs had been added to the roster of treatments.

The health ministry’s General Directorate for Combatting Disease said 103 cases of Ebola had been recorded in the eastern DRC as of Wednesday, 76 of which had been confirmed by laboratory tests.

Of the 103 cases, there were 61 deaths, 34 of which been confirmed by lab tests, while 27 others were considered “probable” cases of Ebola.

The outbreak began on August 1 in Mangina in North Kivu province, and cases have been reported in neighboring Ituri province.

It is the 10th outbreak to strike the DRC since 1976, when Ebola was first identified and named after a river in the north of the country.

The health ministry added that “four additional experimental therapeutic molecules” had been approved by its ethics committee for treating infected patients.

Their laboratory names are ZMapp; Remdesivir; Favipiravir; and Regn3450 – 3471 – 3479.

The drugs — which have not been licensed but undergone safety trials — add to a prototype treatment called mAb114, whose use was announced on August 14.

The first therapeutic drug against the virus to be used in an active Ebola epidemic in the DRC, mAB114, has so far been given to 10 patients “who are responding positively,” the ministry said.

Developed in the United States, the prototype drug is a so-called single monoclonal antibody — a protein that binds on to a specific target of the virus and triggers the body’s immune system to destroy the invader.