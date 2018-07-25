Ebola outbreak ends

Home » World

DR Congo yesterday officially declared the end of an outbreak of Ebola, bringing the curtain down on a 10-week re-emergence of the disease which killed 33 people. “After an observation period of 42 days during which no new confirmed cases have been observed, and in conformity with international health regulations, I declare ... that the epidemic of Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo has come to an end,” Health Minister Oly Ilunga said in a statement. The outbreak, the ninth since 1976, began in the remote northwestern area of Bikoro on May 8.