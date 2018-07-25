Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

July 25, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Ebola outbreak ends

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 25, 2018 | Print Edition

DR Congo yesterday officially declared the end of an outbreak of Ebola, bringing the curtain down on a 10-week re-emergence of the disease which killed 33 people. “After an observation period of 42 days during which no new confirmed cases have been observed, and in conformity with international health regulations, I declare ... that the epidemic of Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo has come to an end,” Health Minister Oly Ilunga said in a statement. The outbreak, the ninth since 1976, began in the remote northwestern area of Bikoro on May 8.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿