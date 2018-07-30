Ecuador-UK talks on Assange

Home » World

Ecuador is in talks with Britain over the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up at Ecuador’s embassy in London since 2012, the country’s president said yesterday.

“The issue of Mr Assange is being treated with the British government and I understand that we have already established contact with Mr Assange’s lawyers so we can find a way out,” Ecuador President Lenin Moreno told Spanish daily El Pais. Assange, 47, sought refuge in the embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations.