The story appears on
Page A12
July 30, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ecuador-UK talks on Assange
Ecuador is in talks with Britain over the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up at Ecuador’s embassy in London since 2012, the country’s president said yesterday.
“The issue of Mr Assange is being treated with the British government and I understand that we have already established contact with Mr Assange’s lawyers so we can find a way out,” Ecuador President Lenin Moreno told Spanish daily El Pais. Assange, 47, sought refuge in the embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.