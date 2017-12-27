The story appears on
Page A8
December 27, 2017
Egypt executes 15 militants for killings
Egyptian authorities on Tuesday executed 15 prisoners convicted of attacks on security forces in the restive Sinai Peninsula, police officials said.
The men were hanged in two jails where they had been held since military courts sentenced them for the attacks in the Sinai, where jihadists are waging an insurgency, the officials added.
It was the largest mass execution carried out in the North African country since six convicted jihadists were hanged in 2015.
The capital punishment come a week after the Islamic State group attacked a helicopter with an anti-tank missile at a North Sinai airport as the country’s defense and interior ministers were visiting.
The ministers were unhurt in the attack but an aide to the defense minister was killed along with a pilot.
IS’s Egyptaaffiliate has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers in attacks in the Sinai peninsula and also targeted civilians in the Egyptian mainland.
Egyptian courts have sentenced hundreds to death over unrest since the military ousted divisive Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.
