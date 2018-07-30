Advanced Search

July 30, 2018

Egypt train derails, 6 hurt

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 30, 2018 | Print Edition

An Egyptian passenger train derailed yesterday near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the chief of the country’s railways.

The cause of the derailment, which took place near the Salwa train station in Kom Ombo, north of Aswan, was not clear, the Transportation Ministry said. Eight of the train’s carriages derailed. Hours after the incident, the head of the railways authority, Sayed Salem, was fired, according to a statement by Transportation Minister Hesham Arafat.

