Electronic music fest at Elysee Palace

June 18, 2018
Hundreds of electronic music fans will be treated to a rare concert in the opulent courtyard of the presidential Elysee Palace on Thursday, part of France’s Day of Music festival. More than 1,500 free tickets were quickly snapped up on a first come, first served basis by signing up on the Elysee website.
The office of President Emmanuel Macron has not confirmed if he and his wife Brigitte will make an appearance during the four-hour show at his official residence.
But the first couple did appear during a surprise Elysee performance for the music day last year by the orchestra of France’s Republican Guard.
This will also be the first electronic music show, featuring two artists known for exporting the “French Touch” sound: the DJs Kavinsky and Pedro Winter, who performs as Busy P. Kavinsky achieved wide recognition with “Nightcall,” a hit on the soundtrack to the 2011 film “Drive.”
