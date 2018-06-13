The story appears on
June 13, 2018
Email scam arrests
US authorities said on Monday that 74 people had been arrested in a global crackdown on email fraud scams.
The cases involve a fraud known as “business email compromise” that targets employees with access to corporate finances. The fraudsters send emails that appear to be from trusted corporate executives or vendors, with instructions to wire funds to them.
