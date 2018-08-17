Everest sees 807 climbers

Home » World

A record 807 climbers reached the summit of Mount Everest in May this year, officials said yesterday, capping a successful climbing season that also saw multiple other firsts. Unusually good weather on the roof of the world allowed the staggering number of mountaineers to reach the 8,848-meter peak, including a double amputee from China. Everest — which straddles the border between Nepal and China — saw 563 people summit from the south and 244 reach the top from the northern flank in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, authorities on both sides confirmed.