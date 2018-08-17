Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 17, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Everest sees 807 climbers

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 17, 2018 | Print Edition

A record 807 climbers reached the summit of Mount Everest in May this year, officials said yesterday, capping a successful climbing season that also saw multiple other firsts. Unusually good weather on the roof of the world allowed the staggering number of mountaineers to reach the 8,848-meter peak, including a double amputee from China. Everest — which straddles the border between Nepal and China — saw 563 people summit from the south and 244 reach the top from the northern flank in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, authorities on both sides confirmed.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿