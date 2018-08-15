Advanced Search

August 15, 2018

Experimental drug

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 August 15, 2018 | Print Edition

Democratic Republic of Congo has started using the experimental mAb114 Ebola treatment on patients in the east of the country, the health ministry said yesterday, the first time it has been deployed against an active outbreak. The outbreak in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province has now spread to neighboring Ituri province, where a person who was a confirmed case died, the ministry said in a statement.

