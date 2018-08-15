The story appears on
Page A10
August 15, 2018
Experimental drug
Democratic Republic of Congo has started using the experimental mAb114 Ebola treatment on patients in the east of the country, the health ministry said yesterday, the first time it has been deployed against an active outbreak. The outbreak in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province has now spread to neighboring Ituri province, where a person who was a confirmed case died, the ministry said in a statement.
