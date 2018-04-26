FB pledges new steps to assure UK lawmakers

Home » World

Facebook will introduce new measures to improve transparency around adverts in Britain by June this year and require political ads to be clearly labeled, the firm’s chief technology officer told a parliamentary committee.

In a written submission to the British parliament’s media committee, Mike Schroepfer said those wanting to run political adverts would have to complete an authorization process and the messages would also have to display who paid for them. “I want to start by echoing our CEO, Mark Zuckerberg: what happened with Cambridge Analytica represents a breach of trust, and we are deeply sorry. We made mistakes and we are taking steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Schroepfer wrote.

Earlier this month, Zuckerberg, 33, apologized to United States senators for issues that have beset Facebook, including shortcomings with data protection.

But the Internet mogul managed to deflect calls for any specific promises to support possible congressional regulation of the world’s largest social media network and other US Internet firms.

Schroepfer was filling in for Zuckerberg in front of British lawmakers yesterday after the Facebook chief declined to appear himself.

Facebook has said that the personal information of about 87 million users might have been improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election campaign.

Lawmakers have also raised concern over the use of social media in Britain’s referendum vote in 2016 to leave the European Union.