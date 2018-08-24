Advanced Search

August 24, 2018

Facebook bans app

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 24, 2018 | Print Edition

Facebook has banned a third-party quiz app amid concerns over the possible misuse of users’ data and pulled its own security software from Apple’s app store after the iPhone maker tightened data security rules. The social media company said on Wednesday it took action against the myPersonality app because its creators refused an inspection, and over worries that data on 4 million users may have been misused.

