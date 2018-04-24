The story appears on
April 24, 2018
Facebook faces defamation suit in UK
A PERSONAL finance expert launched a lawsuit against Facebook in Britain yesterday, claiming the social media company is allowing the publication of scam ads featuring his name.
Martin Lewis, who founded the MoneySavingExpert website, says his name has appeared on more than 50 advertisements last year, many of them get-rich-quick scams to con people.
“It’s affecting my reputation, but more importantly it is affecting real people who are handing over money in good faith while the scammers are raking in the cash,” Lewis said.
Lewis’s lawyer was lodging papers for defamation yesterday at Britain’s High Court in a bid to make the social media company change its procedures.
Attorney Mark Lewis said his client was seeking substantial damages, so “Facebook can’t simply see paying out damages as just the ‘cost of business’ and carry on regardless.”
“It needs to be shown that the price of causing misery is very high,” said Lewis, who is the claimant’s cousin.
