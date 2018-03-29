Facebook gives users control over data

Home » World

Facebook announced a series of changes yesterday to give users more control over their data, after a huge data scandal which has wiped more than US$100 billion from its stock market value.

The company has faced a global outcry after a whistleblower revealed, on March 17, that data from 50 million users were improperly harvested to target US and British voters in close-run elections.

“The last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies, and to help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data,” Erin Egan, vice president and chief privacy officer, and Ashlie Beringer, vice president and deputy general vounsel at Facebook, wrote in a blog post.

“So in addition to Mark’s announcements last week — cracking down on abuse of the Facebook platform, strengthening our policies, and making it easier for people to revoke apps’ ability to use your data — we’re taking additional steps in the coming weeks to put people in more control over their privacy.”

The measures come ahead of a landmark European Union data protection law in May. The social network will add a new “Privacy Shortcuts” menu which will let users review what they’ve shared and delete it, as well as features enabling them to download their data and move it to another service.