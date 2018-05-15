Facebook suspends 200 ‘errant’ apps

Home » World

Facebook Inc has so far suspended around 200 apps in the first stage of its review into apps that had access to large quantities of user data, in a response to a scandal around political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The apps were suspended pending a thorough investigation into whether they misused any data, said Ime Archibong, Facebook’s vice president of product partnerships.

Facebook said it has looked into thousands of apps as part of a probe that Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced on March 21.

Zuckerberg had said the social network will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before the company curtailed data access in 2014. “There’s a lot more work to be done to find all the apps that may have misused people’s Facebook data — and it’ll take time,” Archibong said. “We have large teams of internal and external experts working hard to investigate these apps as quickly as possible.”

The privacy scandal hit Facebook in March after reports that Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed data to build profiles on American voters and influence the 2016 presidential election.