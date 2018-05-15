Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

May 15, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Facebook suspends 200 ‘errant’ apps

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 May 15, 2018 | Print Edition

Facebook Inc has so far suspended around 200 apps in the first stage of its review into apps that had access to large quantities of user data, in a response to a scandal around political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The apps were suspended pending a thorough investigation into whether they misused any data, said Ime Archibong, Facebook’s vice president of product partnerships.

Facebook said it has looked into thousands of apps as part of a probe that Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced on March 21.

Zuckerberg had said the social network will investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information before the company curtailed data access in 2014. “There’s a lot more work to be done to find all the apps that may have misused people’s Facebook data — and it’ll take time,” Archibong said. “We have large teams of internal and external experts working hard to investigate these apps as quickly as possible.”

The privacy scandal hit Facebook in March after reports that Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed data to build profiles on American voters and influence the 2016 presidential election.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿