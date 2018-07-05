The story appears on
Page A9
July 5, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Falling burning bird to blame
Police say a burning bird falling from an overhead electric line set fire to a field in northern Germany that was parched by dry weather, torching some seven hectares of land.
Police in the Baltic Sea port city of Rostock said witnesses reported that the bird caused a short-circuit in a railway power line and fell to the ground in flames. The neighboring field then caught fire, and more than 50 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze on Tuesday evening. Farmers in northeastern Germany have been complaining of the effects of a persistent lack of rain over the past two months.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.