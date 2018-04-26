Famous gilded leaves stolen

Home » World

Thieves have stolen half a dozen of the gilded leaves that make up the famous “golden cabbage” dome on the iconic Secession building in Vienna. The leaves, around 60cm long made of steel and coated with gold leaf, are worth less than 1,000 euros (US$1,200) each, Secession spokeswoman Karin Jaschke said. The Art Nouveau building is undergoing restoration and the culprits made use of the scaffolding to clamber up and prise off six to eight of the leaves, police said yesterday.