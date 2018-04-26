Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

April 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Famous gilded leaves stolen

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Thieves have stolen half a dozen of the gilded leaves that make up the famous “golden cabbage” dome on the iconic Secession building in Vienna. The leaves, around 60cm long made of steel and coated with gold leaf, are worth less than 1,000 euros (US$1,200) each, Secession spokeswoman Karin Jaschke said. The Art Nouveau building is undergoing restoration and the culprits made use of the scaffolding to clamber up and prise off six to eight of the leaves, police said yesterday.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿