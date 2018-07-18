Advanced Search

July 18, 2018

Fatal helicopter crash

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 18, 2018 | Print Edition

Five were killed yesterday in a helicopter crash at a South Korean marine base in the southeastern city of Pohang, the Defense Ministry said. The helicopter, which was being test-flown after a repair, caught fire after it crashed to the ground from about 10 meters in the air, the ministry said. One person survived the crash and was being treated at a nearby hospital.

