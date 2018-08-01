The story appears on
August 1, 2018
Faulty condom fears
Durex has recalled some batches of its “Real Feel” and “Latex Free” condoms in the United Kingdom and Ireland due to concerns they may burst.
“Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market in UK and Ireland do not pass the requirements for burst pressure toward the end of the shelf life for the product,” Durex said in a statement, adding only a limited number of batches were affected and that customers would be offered a full refund.
