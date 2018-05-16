Female journos to fight sexual abuse

Home » World

Female journalists in Japan said yesterday they were teaming up to fight sexual harassment in the media, believed to be widespread in a country where the #MeToo movement has been slow to take off.

A total of 86 women journalists have come together to form the Women in Media Network Japan (WiMN) to expose harassment and abuse, said Yoshiko Hayashi, a freelancer who formerly worked at the mass-circulation Asahi Shimbun.

“Unfortunately, discrimination against women and sexual harassment still exist among the people and entities we cover,” she said, reading a statement from the group on its establishment.

“Many women in journalism felt it difficult to raise their voice out of embarrassment and fears that it would destroy the relationship with their contacts,” she added. “We were the people whose voices were unheard.”

The issue hit the headlines recently after the finance ministry admitted its top bureaucrat harassed a female reporter in an incident believed to be the tip of iceberg.

The reporter, with Japan's TV Asahi, blew the whistle and Hayashi said the group had been encouraged by her refusal to suffer in silence.

“We are resolved that now is the time to eradicate sexual harassment and any other human rights infringement,” Hayashi said.

Japan now faces a “watershed” moment on ending harassment, she said, noting many of the group’s members were staying anonymous to avoid criticism and embarrassment as their abusers were still in the workplace in some cases.

Claims from the members included being kissed, groped, forced to dance cheek-to-cheek and being propositioned for sex, among others.

The ministry came under fire for its handling of the allegations against Junichi Fukuda, who stepped down over the reporter's claim but continues to deny wrongdoing.

His retirement package was eventually cut as a punishment. But when reports of Fukuda's alleged misconduct first emerged in a weekly magazine, Finance Minister Taro Aso appeared to dismiss them.