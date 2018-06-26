The story appears on
Page A9
June 26, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Feral cats lay waste to Aussie reptiles
Feral cats kill more than one million reptiles every day in Australia, a new study showed yesterday, with the staggering slaughter threatening many species.
Cats have wiped out entire populations of some animals in Australia since being introduced by Europeans settlers two centuries ago, with efforts to cull or sterilise them so far failing to slow their march.
The new findings are based on more than 10,000 cat dietary samples contributed by environmental scientists across the country.
In total, around 650 million lizards and snakes fall victim to feral and pet cats annually, they found.
“On average each feral cat kills 225 reptiles per year,” said lead researcher John Woinarski, from Charles Darwin University, adding that feral cats consume more reptiles in Australia than in the United States or Europe.
“Some cats eat staggering numbers of reptiles. We found many examples of single cats bingeing on lizards, with a record of 40 individual lizards in a single cat stomach.”
The study, published in the journal Wildlife Research, showed cats were killing 250 different types of reptile — including great desert skinks, bearded dragons and geckos. Of these, 11 are threatened species.
Feral cats in Australia number in the millions, and are also considered the main culprit behind the country’s high rate of mammal extinction.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.