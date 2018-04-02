Advanced Search

April 2, 2018

Final deal reached

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 2, 2018 | Print Edition

A FINAL deal has been reached for fighters and civilians to leave the last opposition-held pocket of Eastern Ghouta, a monitor said yesterday, paving the way for Syria’s regime to retake the one-time rebel enclave near Damascus.

The deal brokered by regime ally Russia would see fighters with the Jaish al-Islam rebel faction leave Ghouta’s main town of Douma for opposition-held territory in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Backed by Russia, Assad’s forces have scored victories over rebel forces in recent years.

World
