April 2, 2018
Final deal reached
A FINAL deal has been reached for fighters and civilians to leave the last opposition-held pocket of Eastern Ghouta, a monitor said yesterday, paving the way for Syria’s regime to retake the one-time rebel enclave near Damascus.
The deal brokered by regime ally Russia would see fighters with the Jaish al-Islam rebel faction leave Ghouta’s main town of Douma for opposition-held territory in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Backed by Russia, Assad’s forces have scored victories over rebel forces in recent years.
