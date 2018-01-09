Finnish nasal spray aims at gambling

Home » World

Finnish researchers yesterday said they were to launch a study to see if gambling addiction can be treated with a fast-working nasal spray.

The spray contains naloxone, an emergency treatment for opiate overdoses (heroin, opium, morphine) that blocks the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure with a central role in addictions.

“The spray goes to the brain in a few minutes so it’s very useful for a gambler... if you crave gambling, just take the spray,” said Hannu Alho, professor of addiction medicine at the Helsinki-based National Institute for Health and Welfare.

Up to 130 volunteers will take part in the experiment, which is “the first of its kind globally to use nasal spray,” A previous attempt to beat gambling addiction with a pill containing a substance similar to naloxone had benefits, but wasn’t efficient enough, Alho said.

“Gambling is a very impulsive behavior...the need to gamble starts right away,” Alho said. “For this reason we are seeking a medication with a quick effect...the nasal spray acts in just a few minutes.” The experiment is to be launched next week and is expected to last for a year.