The story appears on
Page A9
January 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Finnish nasal spray aims at gambling
Finnish researchers yesterday said they were to launch a study to see if gambling addiction can be treated with a fast-working nasal spray.
The spray contains naloxone, an emergency treatment for opiate overdoses (heroin, opium, morphine) that blocks the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure with a central role in addictions.
“The spray goes to the brain in a few minutes so it’s very useful for a gambler... if you crave gambling, just take the spray,” said Hannu Alho, professor of addiction medicine at the Helsinki-based National Institute for Health and Welfare.
Up to 130 volunteers will take part in the experiment, which is “the first of its kind globally to use nasal spray,” A previous attempt to beat gambling addiction with a pill containing a substance similar to naloxone had benefits, but wasn’t efficient enough, Alho said.
“Gambling is a very impulsive behavior...the need to gamble starts right away,” Alho said. “For this reason we are seeking a medication with a quick effect...the nasal spray acts in just a few minutes.” The experiment is to be launched next week and is expected to last for a year.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.