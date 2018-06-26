The story appears on
June 26, 2018
Fleeing wildfires
Wind-driven wildfires breaking out in California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes throughout rural regions north of San Francisco.
California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday that the major fires continue to grow and threaten hundreds of homes and businesses, but there are no reports of injuries or deaths. About 3,000 residents evacuated homes in Lake County over the weekend as the wildfires grew to 31 square km and destroyed 12 buildings.
