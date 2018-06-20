The story appears on
Page A9
June 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Flight rejig for exams
France’s cutting-edge Rafale military planes will be flying on adjusted schedules this week in a bid to minimize disruption for French students taking their high school exams, the commander of a military base said yesterday.
Commander Cedric Gaudilliere said his base at Mont-de-Marsan in southwest France had “adapted its takeoff and landing procedures” so as not to bother the 3,773 students taking their exams nearby. Rafales will take off from the part of the base furthest from residential areas and carry out slower landings. Other military bases around the country will be following similar procedures, he added.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.