June 20, 2018

Flight rejig for exams

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 20, 2018 | Print Edition

France’s cutting-edge Rafale military planes will be flying on adjusted schedules this week in a bid to minimize disruption for French students taking their high school exams, the commander of a military base said yesterday.

Commander Cedric Gaudilliere said his base at Mont-de-Marsan in southwest France had “adapted its takeoff and landing procedures” so as not to bother the 3,773 students taking their exams nearby. Rafales will take off from the part of the base furthest from residential areas and carry out slower landings. Other military bases around the country will be following similar procedures, he added.

