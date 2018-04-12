The story appears on
Page A12
April 12, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Flights re-routed to avoid possible Syria air strikes
Some major airlines were re-routing flights yesterday after Europe’s air traffic control agency warned aircraft flying in the eastern Mediterranean to exercise caution due to possible air strikes into Syria.
Eurocontrol said in a notification published on Tuesday afternoon that air-to-ground and cruise missiles could be used over the following 72 hours and there was a possibility of intermittent disruption to radio navigation equipment.
President Donald Trump and Western allies are discussing possible military action to punish Syria’s President Bashar Assad for a suspected poison gas attack on Saturday on a rebel-held town that had long held out against government forces.
(Reuters)
