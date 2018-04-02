Flower wedding

Home » World

Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle surrounded by peonies, foxgloves and white garden roses when the US actress marries Britain’s Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said yesterday.

Their May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle will be filled with flowers that are naturally in bloom at that time of the year, Harry’s official residence said.

Floral designer Philippa Craddock said the happy couple worked closely with her on the planning.

“Working with them has been an absolute pleasure,” Craddock said.