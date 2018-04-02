Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

April 2, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Flower wedding

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 2, 2018 | Print Edition

Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle surrounded by peonies, foxgloves and white garden roses when the US actress marries Britain’s Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said yesterday.

Their May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle will be filled with flowers that are naturally in bloom at that time of the year, Harry’s official residence said.

Floral designer Philippa Craddock said the happy couple worked closely with her on the planning.

“Working with them has been an absolute pleasure,” Craddock said.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿