The story appears on
Page A8
April 2, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Flower wedding
Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle surrounded by peonies, foxgloves and white garden roses when the US actress marries Britain’s Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said yesterday.
Their May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle will be filled with flowers that are naturally in bloom at that time of the year, Harry’s official residence said.
Floral designer Philippa Craddock said the happy couple worked closely with her on the planning.
“Working with them has been an absolute pleasure,” Craddock said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.