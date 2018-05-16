The story appears on
Flyby suggests possible signs of life on Jupiter
A FRESH look at data from a 1997 flyby of Jupiter's moon, Europa, suggests that NASA's Galileo spacecraft flew directly through a watery plume, raising hopes of probing the jets for signs of life around the second planet from Earth.
The revelations on Monday came after scientists revisited a puzzling reading from an instrument aboard Galileo, which in 1995 became the first spacecraft to enter the orbit of a gas giant planet.
What they found was the most direct evidence yet of plumes emerging from Europa's frozen surface, researchers reported in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy.
Europa has long been thought to cover a salty ocean about twice the size of our planet's.
Given the suspected abundance of warm, liquid water under its thick ice shell, the moon is considered a “top candidate” by NASA for life on a solar system body other than Earth.
In the last several years, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has detected evidence of plumes on Europa, but from afar.
Galileo came much closer during its 11 flybys of Europa.
“On one particular pass by Europa, the spacecraft came very, very close to the surface — as I remember less than 150 kilometers above the surface — and it was on that pass that we saw signatures that we never really understood,” said Margaret Kivelson, professor emerita of space physics at the University of California, Los Angeles, on NASA TV.
