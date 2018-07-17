Foiled cyber attacks

Home » World

President Vladimir Putin says Russian and other security services thwarted nearly 25 million cyber attacks linked to the World Cup. Putin announced the foiled attacks after Sunday’s World Cup final — and just before meeting with US President Donald Trump, who is facing growing concerns about alleged Kremlin meddling and Russian cyber attacks on the US electoral system. In remarks released Monday by the Kremlin, Putin said the attempted cyber attacks targeted “information infrastructure” linked to the World Cup, but did not elaborate.