The story appears on
Page A8
July 17, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Foiled cyber attacks
President Vladimir Putin says Russian and other security services thwarted nearly 25 million cyber attacks linked to the World Cup. Putin announced the foiled attacks after Sunday’s World Cup final — and just before meeting with US President Donald Trump, who is facing growing concerns about alleged Kremlin meddling and Russian cyber attacks on the US electoral system. In remarks released Monday by the Kremlin, Putin said the attempted cyber attacks targeted “information infrastructure” linked to the World Cup, but did not elaborate.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.