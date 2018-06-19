Free rides till 25

Home » World

The Paris public transport company RATP says a baby boy born in a suburban train will get free rides in the French capital until he is 25.

Live-tweeting the event yesterday, the RATP said the baby was born in a train in the center of Paris, disrupting traffic on the RER A line. Rescue workers took care of the mother and child and brought them to the nearest hospital. News of the “unannounced birth” was displayed on Paris train traffic screens.