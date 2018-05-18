Advanced Search

May 18, 2018

Free trip to outer space

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 18, 2018 | Print Edition

The owner for a New York City condominium is offering a trip to outer space included with the purchase of an US$85 million apartment. WNBC-TV reported that the steep price tag for the 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom apartment comes with a number of amenities, including two seats on a trip to outer space and a Lamborghini.

