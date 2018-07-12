Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

July 12, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Fresh danger as heat rises

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 July 12, 2018 | Print Edition

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited flood-stricken parts of Japan yesterday as the death toll from the worst weather disaster in 36 years reached 179 and health concerns rose amid scorching heat and the threat of new floods. With temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius or higher in the devastated areas in Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures, attention turned to preventing heat-stroke among rescue workers and in evacuation centers where thousands have sought shelter.

(Reuters)

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿