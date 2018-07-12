Fresh danger as heat rises

The story appears on
July 12, 2018
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited flood-stricken parts of Japan yesterday as the death toll from the worst weather disaster in 36 years reached 179 and health concerns rose amid scorching heat and the threat of new floods. With temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius or higher in the devastated areas in Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures, attention turned to preventing heat-stroke among rescue workers and in evacuation centers where thousands have sought shelter.
