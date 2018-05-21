The story appears on
Page A8
May 22, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Fresh supplies headed to space station
One of NASA’s prime shippers, Orbital ATK, launched a fresh load of supplies to the International Space Station from Virginia yesterday.
The Antares rocket blasted off from Wallops Island before dawn, treating early risers along the East Coast to a cosmic light show, at least where skies were clear. The area of visibility stretched from New England to the Carolinas, and as far inland as Pittsburgh and Charlotte. The 7,400-pound shipment — a third of it research — should reach the orbiting lab on Thursday. A flight controller wished the Cygnus capsule “a smooth trip” on the rest of its journey.
“Very exciting morning. Earth’s newest spacecraft launched this morning in a column of fire and roar,” NASA’s space program manager, Kirk Shireman, said from Houston.
The Cygnus holds a student cement-mixing experiment, as well as an atom-cooling chamber from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory that uses lasers to get temperatures colder than even space itself. There’s also equipment for a spacewalk next month, as well as computers and groceries for the six station astronauts.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.