Page A11
July 31, 2018
Page A11
July 31, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Frisbee players fall ill
French authorities yesterday canceled an ultimate frisbee youth tournament after dozens of foreign participants were struck down with suspected food poisoning. Twenty Israelis, 10 Belgians and four Colombians began suffering from nausea and vomiting after eating lunch on Sunday at the tournament outside the city of Lyon, police said. Inspectors plan to visit the caterer providing meals during the tournament.
