Galileo vs GPS

Europe launched four more Galileo satellites yesterday, taking the number in orbit to 26 and moving a step closer to having its own navigation system, just as the program has become the latest flashpoint in Brexit negotiations. The satellites, which will be part of the European Union’s alternative to the US Global Positioning System, or GPS, blasted off from Europe’s spaceport in French Guiana.
