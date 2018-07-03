Gangster sought after helicopter jailbreak

Home » World

The French government admitted possible security failings yesterday after a notorious gangster used a helicopter to stage a second brazen jailbreak.

The latest dramatic escape by Redoine Faid, who had multiple convictions for armed robbery, has left French authorities red-faced, and a manhunt involving some 2,900 officers has been launched to track him down.

The 46-year-old was sprung from a prison near Paris by two accomplices who used smoke bombs and angle grinders to break through doors and whisk him to a waiting helicopter.

Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet told Europe 1 radio that she had sent a team of inspectors to the prison. She suggested that Faid had been left in the same prison for too long, giving the serial fugitive, who had professed to have reformed, time to plot his escape.

“We must be careful not to leave the same people in the same places for too long when we’re dealing with this type of individual,” she said.

The two accomplices hijacked the helicopter on Sunday by posing as aspiring students at a flight school, ordering a terrified instructor to pick up a third accomplice before continuing on to the prison.

On arrival at the high-security facility in Reau the pilot headed toward the courtyard — the only part of the prison not fitted with anti-helicopter nets.

Two men armed with assault rifles then alighted and set off smoke bombs before breaking into a visiting room, where Faid was talking to his brother.

The wardens, who were unarmed, fled and raised the alarm. But within 10 minutes Faid was gone, with his fellow inmates reportedly cheering as the helicopter lifted off.