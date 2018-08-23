German drought-hit farmers get aid

Home » World

The German government said yesterday it will compensate thousands of farmers whose harvests have suffered as a result of this year’s extreme drought, which many experts have linked to climate change.

Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said the harvest estimates received so far justified the decision to declare the drought an “event of national extent.” That verdict unlocks the release of some 340 million euros (US$390 million) in aid from federal and state governments. The amount available falls short of what German farmers had asked for and the 3 billion euros economic damage reported by just eight of Germany’s 16 states.

The German Farmers Association had called for 1 billion euros in aid after its president, Joachim Rukwied, said cereal crop harvests nationwide were down 25.6 percent compared with the average of the previous five years. He said the harvest in some parts of Germany could be said to have failed entirely and that the cost of the drought could increase further.

Kloeckner said the government couldn’t cover all the damage and noted that the price increases for some crops would soften the blow. Fruit and vegetable harvests were higher in 2018 than in previous years. Like much of Europe, Germany has seen little rain and long spells of very hot weather since April. According to the German Meteorological Service, the country experienced the highest temperature anomalies since the start of official records in 1881.