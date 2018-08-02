Advanced Search

August 2, 2018

German tax plan

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 2, 2018 | Print Edition

Germany’s government has initiated legislation that would make online retailers liable for sales tax that isn’t paid by vendors based outside the country. If passed by parliament, the bill would take effect January 1. It aims to prevent tax evasion by vendors using online marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay.

