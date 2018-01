German woman gets death for joining IS

Home » World

AN Iraqi court said yesterday it had condemned to death by hanging a German woman of Moroccan origin after finding her guilty of belonging to the Islamic State jihadist group.

She is one of hundreds of foreign jihadists held by Iraqi authorities, who in December announced the defeat of IS after a gruelling three-year battle.

The German was sentenced for providing “logistical support and helping the terrorist group to carry out crimes,” said court spokesman Abdel Settar Bayraqdar.

”The accused admitted during interrogations that she left Germany for Syria then Iraq to join IS with her two daughters, who married members of the terrorist organization,” he said.

The woman, who was not identified, has 30 days to appeal, after which she could be executed.

She is believed to be the first European woman to be sentenced to death in Iraq in relation to IS.

A judicial source said that one of the woman’s two daughters had been killed while with the jihadists.

The German media has reported that a German named Lamia K. and her daughter left Mannheim in August 2014 and were arrested by Iraqi forces during the final stages of the battle to oust IS from its stronghold Mosul last July.

At least two other German women are also in prison in Iraq, whose authorities have not officially said how many jihadists were taken prisoner during the battle against IS.

A German teenage girl suspected of joining IS was also arrested in Mosul, according to Germany’s justice department.

Baghdad declared victory over IS in December, after expelling the jihadists from Mosul in a gruelling months-long offensive.

IS, which at the height of its power held around a third of Iraq’s territory, had swept across the country’s north and parts of Syria in 2014, calling on Muslims everywhere to head to its “caliphate.”

Iraqi commanders and Iraqi Kurdish fighters say hundreds of IS fighters gave themselves up during the battle, while others are said to have escaped by blending in with civilians fleeing the fighting. In the province surrounding Mosul alone, more than 4,000 jihadists were arrested, local police said.