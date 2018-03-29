The story appears on
March 29, 2018
Germany strips general’s name from barracks
Germany stripped the name of a World War I general from barracks yesterday and dedicated the site to a soldier killed in Afghanistan, as part of a broader reckoning with the country’s militaristic past.
Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen presided over the rededication ceremony of the Emmich-Cambrai barracks, which was initiated by soldiers to honor fallen comrade Tobias Lagenstein, one of 57 German soldiers who have died in Afghanistan since the deployment began in late 2001.
The site in Hanover city had previously been named after Prussian general Otto von Emmich, who helped lead the invasion of Belgium during World War I.
Cambrai in northern France was occupied by German troops during the same war and was the site of the first major battle between German and British tanks.
Lagenstein, 31, who trained as a military policeman at the base in Hanover and was killed in a Taliban attack in 2011, is the first fallen Bundeswehr soldier to have barracks named after him.
A previous initiative in 2012 had failed but gathered steam again after a scandal last year over an alleged attack plot by a soldier linked to the far-right.
