‘Godman’ accused of sex abuse in India

Home » World

A SELF-PROCLAIMED “godman” may have trafficked and enslaved dozens of women including minors at several retreats in New Delhi and across India, in the latest case of an Indian spiritual leader accused of sexual abuse.

Women and young girls were found in locked rooms at several ashrams, or spiritual communities, across capital city, said Ajay Verma, a lawyer. “Of the more than 100 women we found, we perceived several to be minors. Rooms at these premises were locked from the outside, and we had to break the locks to gain access,” he added.

Members from the state-run Child Welfare Committee and the New Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) freed scores of minors and women last week from several ashrams run by Virendra Dev Dikshit, who is missing, the lawyer said.

The case is the latest in a series involving self-styled spiritual leaders in India, who have been accused of sexually abusing followers. Earlier this year, another self-proclaimed ‘godman’ claiming more than 1 million followers was convicted of raping two women followers under recently-tightened rape laws.

The high-profile case highlighted the fascination for spiritual gurus who enjoy immense influence for their ability to mobilize millions of followers in India and their close connections with politicians.

The victims appear to have been lured under the pretext of spiritual guidance, said DCW chief Swati Maliwal. They were found in a poor state in “prison-like” conditions, with no records of who they are or for how long they have been there, she said. “It appears that he was running a sex trafficking racket.”

A hearing in Delhi is scheduled for January 4, Verma said.