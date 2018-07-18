Google boils down water data for UN environment site

Home » World

Vast quantities of raw satellite imagery and data will be distilled into an online platform showing how water ecosystems have changed, and how countries can manage them to prevent further loss, said Google and the United Nations.

Focussing initially on fresh water ecosystems such as rivers and forests, Google will produce geospatial maps and data for a publicly available platform to be launched in October in partnership with the UN Environment Program.

“It’s basically a time slide ... you can go back in time, and what it does is show you where water has disappeared,” said Elisabeth Mullin Bernhardt, a program manager at the UNEP. “It can show you where water never was and now is there. It can show you where water is seasonal.”

For Africa’s Lake Chad, for example, access to comprehensive data and images showing surrounding land and rivers could help explain why the lake, on which so many depend, is drying up so quickly.

Given that most countries share water sources, the information could also be used to encourage them to work together on strategies to manage rivers or lakes.

Google is using artificial intelligence and cloud computing to process a massive amount of satellite imagery and data, stretching back over three decades, before it can be analyzed, said Rebecca Moore, director of Google Earth and Earth Engine.

“Much of the world does not have access to good data about the state of their forests, their rivers and lakes and coastal eco-systems and how they’ve been changing over time,” Moore said.

“It’s a critically important time because there are dramatic changes going on, due to climate change and urbanization and a number of factors that are in some cases significantly depleting fresh water supply.”

Improved information could lead to better investment in environmental services as countries try to meet their Sustainable Development Goals, said the UNEP.