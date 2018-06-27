The story appears on
June 27, 2018
Related News
Grammy nominees
The Grammy Awards are extending the number of nominees in its top categories from five to eight. The Recording Academy told its members in a letter released yesterday that the nominee increase “will better reflect the large number of entries in these categories and allow voters greater flexibility when selecting this year’s best recordings.”
