June 27, 2018

Grammy nominees

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 27, 2018 | Print Edition

The Grammy Awards are extending the number of nominees in its top categories from five to eight. The Recording Academy told its members in a letter released yesterday that the nominee increase “will better reflect the large number of entries in these categories and allow voters greater flexibility when selecting this year’s best recordings.”

