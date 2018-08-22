The story appears on
Page A10
August 22, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Greece initiates sculpture talks
The Greek government has launched a new bid to engage Britain in talks over the return to Athens of a celebrated group of ancient sculptures originally ornamenting the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis. Greece’s culture minister has written her British counterpart to propose talks on the future of the works, variously known as the Parthenon Sculptures. The works were removed by a Scottish nobleman in the early 19th century.
