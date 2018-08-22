Advanced Search

Greece initiates sculpture talks

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 22, 2018 | Print Edition

The Greek government has launched a new bid to engage Britain in talks over the return to Athens of a celebrated group of ancient sculptures originally ornamenting the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis. Greece’s culture minister has written her British counterpart to propose talks on the future of the works, variously known as the Parthenon Sculptures. The works were removed by a Scottish nobleman in the early 19th century.

